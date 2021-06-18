Scarlett Johansson celebrates her ‘Black Widow’ character is no longer hyper sexualized



Scarlett Johansson.

It has been ten years since Scarlett Johansson put himself in the shoes of ‘Black Widow’ for the first time, the Marvel character who will soon release his own film and who, until now, has appeared regularly in other films of the franchise such as those of the ‘Iron Man’ and ‘ The Avengers’.

Throughout all this time, the movie star has been able to contribute little by little to the transformation of a heroine who, in her opinion, has already completely detached itself from that “hyper sexualization ” that used to define the women of the world in its projection both on the big screen and in the comics. In addition to celebrating this change in trend, the American interpreter has attributed it in part to her own personal maturing process.

“Obviously ten years have passed and a lot has happened since then. I also have a different and more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman, I am in a different stage of life, right? ”, Explained the artist, now married to the comedian Colin Jost and mother of a girl named Rose, the result of a previous marriage with Romain Dauriac, in conversation with the Collider news portal.

As expected, in the next incursions of ‘Black Widow’ -or Natasha Romanoff, the real name of the character- there will be no room for expressions that reify her or that are degrading given the important role she plays in the Marvel Universe. She herself has made reference to some comments that Tony Stark -or Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Junior- made about her during the heroine’s presentation tape, in which she praised her curves or over-emphasized her physical attractiveness.

“When you look back and rewatch ‘Iron Man 2’, in addition to remembering how much fun we had and all the good times the shooting gave us, you are also surprised at how hyper sexualized my character was, but it does so much that we get away from all that. In that movie they talk about her as if she were a piece of meat, actually. Even Tony refers to her as something he would like to give her to. Maybe at that time that was considered a compliment ”, he reflected.