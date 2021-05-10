Scarlett Johansson asks to cancel the Golden Globes

Recently, Netflix and Scarlett Johansson asked to cancel the Golden Globes. Find out why.

In recent days, several claims have been made against the Hollywood Foreign Press, organizers of the Golden Globes. Netflix and Scarlett Johansson are the ones who called for dissociation from this celebration. This decision was widely commented on all over the internet, and we tell you why they decided to take this step.

For years, the HFPA has been strongly criticized and the main reason is because of the lack of diversity among its members. Of the 87 journalists who are part of the entity, none is black, and that is why a great voice like Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, spoke out and pointed out that they stop any activity with his organization. Who followed the same steps was the actress Scarlett Johansson, through a statement shared by The Wrap.

The anger of the actress

“As an actor promoting a movie, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to attend his lectures, “wrote Scarlett Johansson.

“The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to build momentum for recognition from the Academy and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time that we step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole ”, the actress continued.

These two positions mentioned are in addition to those already made public by Amazon Prime Video and actor Mark Ruffalo. At the end of February also interpreters like Sterling. K Brown, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer, Dakota Johnson, Judd Apatow, and Ellen Pompeo also spoke on the subject. So far it is unknown if there will be changes to the HFPA.