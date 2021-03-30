Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh had to shoot ‘Black Widow’ with pneumonia

Disney will soon release ‘Black Widow’, the first of the Phase 4 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to hit theaters after it kicked off earlier this year with the Disney + series ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’. Like all Marvel production, and the industry in general, it has seen during these long months how its calendar suffered delays and new readjustments, but this time it seems that it is already on its way to its premiere. At last we will see a film dedicated entirely to Natasha Romanoff, better known as the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson. Beside her, Florence Pugh, her future successor as Yelena Belova in the superheroine universe.

Both protagonists have gone through many troubles to bring to the screen this new story that will investigate the past of Black Widow before becoming an Avenger. More than COVID and everything it has brought with it, the main stumbling block was the filming, according to the director of the film, Cate Shortland, in an interview for an article by The Gentlewoman on Johansson. Shortland confessed how exhausting the experience of filming had been, which lasted four months divided into different locations, which greatly reduced the production and cast team: “It was like being in the army,” he said. And so hard was it, that both Pugh and Johansson fell ill, but still continued: “In the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were shooting sick with pneumonia”, it counted.

The production divided locations between different cities scattered around the globe: Norway, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States were the main ones. But after all this ordeal, the team can feel more than satisfied with the work done. In a few months they will give fans who want (and can) the opportunity to return to the cinema to see a Marvel film where Johansson will delight them with this superheroine who is also a SHIELD agent and KGB assassin. The American actress was also the emotional pillar during the hardest moments of the shoot, as the director recounted in the same interview.

“It is very simple”

Scarlett Johansson also served as a supporter of the film behind the cameras. Shortland said that the American actress was always animated and said of her that “It is very simple.” In addition, she always dealt with the rest of the team in the most natural way possible: “She is unpretentious, and that makes her a lot of fun to be with. She jokes with the rookie or the helper; there are no hierarchies. She appreciates people and it makes people feel appreciated, “she said.

‘Black Widow’ will hit theaters on July 9 and will premiere simultaneously on Disney + with an extra payment of 30 euros.