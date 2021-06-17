Scarlet Witch will return for another movie or series after Doctor Strange 2

So far we know that the next step of Scarlet Witch in the universe of Marvel movies and series it will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the film that will be released next year and in which Wanda Maximoff will have a prominent role. Beyond that they have not wanted to confirm anything. In fact, there were already those who began to speculate whether that would be the last time we will see Wanda. That is, it was speculated that that second Doctor Strange movie, somehow, ended Wanda’s story.

However, in an unusual way as she was keeping a relatively low profile lately without making any major revelations, KEvin Feige has confirmed that there is more future for Scarlet Witch. The president of Marvel Studios and current CCO of Marvel has confirmed during a virtual session in Paley Dialogue has assured that there will be more Scarlet Witch after we see her in the Sorcerer Supreme movie.

This answer has come before the usual question of whether there will be a second season of the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision”, or if there will be a plot evolution of Wanda in other ways. This was the response of the manager and great thinking mind of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Yes to a plot evolution; probably and inevitably in many different capacities, ”Feige replies of Scarlet Witch’s future. That’s the first place where that story will continue – he says referring to the future movie ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ -, but there will be other places.

Obviously, it is a doubt where that future will continue, not even if it will be in a movie or in a series, but it is good news to know that we still have much more to see from Wanda and that its story is far from over. This also comes after knowing that the actress Elizabeth Olsen has no multi-movie deal with Marvel StudiosInstead, he signs project by project in which he participates, unlike the contract for multiple projects that actors usually sign with Marvel Studios.

Via information | Deadline