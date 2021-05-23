Scarlet Witch will be in a new Marvel Studios movie

Share

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch character is becoming increasingly important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

One of the great successes of Marvel studios is that they are presenting characters that are gaining presence little by little in a natural and coherent way. A great example is Scarlet Witch, who started out as a villain ally of Ultron and then he went to the side of the Avengers. Now he has had his own series and is already one of the most powerful of all.

Marvel studios started the Phase 4 with WandaVision, the first series to reach Disney Plus of this franchise. The story centered on Scarlet Witch and his mourning for the loss of View while torturing an entire town for a few days. It has also confirmed its presence in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness and it is speculated that she could even be the villain causing all the chaos that we will see.

But the story of Scarlet Witch will continue as it might appear in Captain america 4. Where will continue the adventures of Sam wilson (Anthony Mackie) Y Bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan). Also, supposedly Wakanda will be very important in this story, so fit to Wanda maximoff in the plot it will be something of the most interesting.

Will there be more seasons of WandaVision?

The series of Scarlet Witch was part of a trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madnessas they are introducing the most interesting aspects of the wizarding world to Marvel studios. But for now, it looks like there will be no more seasons of WandaVision and we will see the characters in different movies. For example Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be in Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) as one of the protagonists. They must also tell at some point what has happened with the new View.

All movies and series of Marvel studios can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

Share