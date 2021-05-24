Scarlet Witch confirmed to be able to travel across the multiverse

Elizabeth olsen finally confirms what we all suspected since we saw WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision). His character is capable of wandering through the multiverse. He said it during an interview on one of the Hollywood Reporter podcasts.

“Wanda has some pretty funny powers like telekinesis or traveling between universes,” said the actress, without expanding much further, since perhaps she is spoiling the future of the character. Especially considering it’s not something we explicitly see during WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) or any of the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Wanda appears.

The only two moments throughout the series that any kind of reference to the multiverse is made is during the fake commercial for Nexus, in episode seven. And then, in the post-credit scene of the last episode, where the voices of his two sons, Tommy and Billy, are heard in what seems to be another universe.

WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) It was the first Marvel Studios series, released on Disney Plus, and the production that opened the fourth phase of its cinematic universe. It tells the events of Wanda Maximoff creating an alternate world where Vision still lives, after her death in Avengers: Infinity War (Avengers: Infinity War).

‘WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision)’ will connect with ‘Spider-Man’: Far from Home ‘and’ Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness’

Several rumors indicate that the events that occurred in WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) will connect with two upcoming films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: a new universe and Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness. Elizabeth olsen she’s confirmed as an actress in the latter, after all, the official title leaves little doubt about it.

I just want to know if all those leaks about the third installment of Spider-man are real. Will we see Peter Parker traveling between parallel universes meeting other versions of himself, particularly the ones we have seen in the movies?

