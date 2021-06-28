‘Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision)’ has made a change in its post-credits scene

One of the many advantages that having its own streaming platform has for a studio like Disney is that allows them to update their contents if necessary. Sometimes they raise controversy, like the much debated ads before movies that have not aged well, and sometimes they serve to drive fans a little crazy. Do you remember the post-credits scene from ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’? Well, it’s going to take a new look at it.

The guys from ComicBook They assure that Marvel has made a slight change in the last scene of the series starring Elizabeth Olsen. In the trees that are seen when the aerial shot is made that is approaching the cabin where Wanda is studying the Darkhold there is now a kind of mist and when they approach they come to see the shadow of something flying over the forest.

#WandaVision changed its post credits scene on Disney +. (Shout to @ Lunwi88) pic.twitter.com/f853qa8Ma6 ? Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) June 27, 2021

Doctor Strange?

Obviously they are such small details that they do not give much to make much conjecture or theories. From ComicBook they speculate that what flies could be Doctor Strange and that the changes may be due to something that happened in ‘Loki’ and the timelines. To think that Marvel is going to make these kinds of modifications every time a title can affect previous titles is hard to believe. But in the tweet you have the comparison so that you can form your own conclusions.

If you remember, ‘WandaVision’ ended with Scarlet Witch practicing with the Darkhold when she hears the voices of her children, the ones she created within Westview, asking her for help. We know that we will meet Wanda again in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ from March 25, 2022 in theaters. And that’s the only safe and official thing we have. What do you think of this subtle change in the post-credits scene?