‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ sweeps the MTV Awards and Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn give the best speech

This Sunday it took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles the first part of the MTV Movie & TV Awards gala, presented by Leslie Jones. The marvelitas ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​were the undisputed stars of this first part of the gala.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, the series starring Elizabeth Olsen, was about to make full, because the Disney + series won four of the five categories in which it was nominated. The tribute to the Marvel sit-coms won the Best Series award thanks to the public, and its lead actress, Elizabeth Olsen, won the award for best performance. Kathryn Hahn, the latest confirmation for the new ‘Backstabbing’ movie, won the best villain award, beating Aya Cash, Ewan McGregor, Giancarlo Esposito and Nicholas Hoult. Finally, the Marvel fiction won the Best Fight award thanks to Wanda’s duel against Agatha.

Talk about ICONIC ?? Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn took home the golden popcorn for Best Fight at this year’s #MTVAwards. pic.twitter.com/2t6GgpqRs2 ? Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 17, 2021

Olsen and Hahn accepted the award for Best Fight and incidentally starred in one of the best moments of the night. “Thank you humans for voting us for the Best Fight, which is very ironic for me, because I love you so much, Lizzie Olsen,” Hahn said. “And we should have won … better … kiss?” Added Olsen, provoking the laughter of his partner and the shouts of the audience. (No, they didn’t end up kissing.)

The other honorees of the night

Marvel’s other big bet, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ took home two more awards. Anthony Mackie won Best Superhero for his role as Sam Willson. The actor repeats in the category of Best Duo along with Sebastian Stan.

The Generation Award went to Scarlett Johansson. This award honors those actors whose film and television contributions have made a name for them in popular culture. In this way, Johansson joins the long list of actors who have also achieved this category, such as Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson and Mike Myers.

The winner of the Comedic Genius Award was Sacha Baron Cohen for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’. The actor received his award by performing a sketch in which he rescued his characters from ‘Borat’, ‘Ali G is loose’ and ‘Bruno’.

The awards did not want to forget the late actor Chadwick Boseman with an emotional tribute. Boseman received the award for best performance for the film “The Mother of the Blues.” Everyone present stood up to applaud and celebrate the ‘Black Panther’ actor’s victory.

This Monday the second part of the gala will be held, in which The awards will be presented to the reality shows at the event titled “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”.