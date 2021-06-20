‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’: Kathryn Hahn talks about how Agatha Harkness could return to the MCU

It has become very clear that ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ will not have a second season, which was raised by the studio as a miniseries and it will be. However, that does not mean that her characters have to disappear with her and although we will see Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) soon in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Kathryn Hahn has some ideas to continue playing Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a chat with the YouTube channel Gold Derby, and when asked if he had planned to return to another Marvel project, Hahn replied: “Of course I’d be willing. But they haven’t told me anything. I know jac [Schaeffer, creador y guionista de la serie] and everyone was very clear that this was going to be a unique season. And the season finale was ‘The Season Finale’, which I think was very brilliant, I was very satisfied with it as a whole. “However, the character is too interesting to forget about Agnes or Agatha ‘all along’:” Yes Ever come back, there are so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. Get into many different worlds throughout the comics. She is a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there are many different people and beings that she has come across in the last two centuries, so it would be great to explore it. “

All episodes of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ are available on Disney +.

For your Consideration

The series continues its race to get a nomination in the 2021 Emmys awards and for this Marvel has organized a screening in a drive-in with episodes of both ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. During the event, Kevin Feige described it as “a celebration of television history.” and he said that it was an opportunity that arose when they were finishing the Infinity Saga, still in the process of finishing ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and that moving to the small screen “invigorated the entire study.” Feige also hopes that the new generations of Marvel fans who sit before the series discover ‘The Brady tribe’ or ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and are encouraged to see them: “Let ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ go to bringing people to those shows is something I didn’t anticipate. It makes me very happy. “