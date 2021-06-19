‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’: Elizabeth Olsen considers Wanda a “criminal”

During the nine episodes that the wonderful ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ lasted on Disney +, Elizabeth Olsen showed us the many facets of a grieving Wanda Maximoff who held an entire town in Westview, New Jersey under her rule to live the life that Thanos robbed him by killing Paul Bettany’s character. Within this hexagon, “The Hex”, Wanda was the puppeteer of thousands of residents, what the actress herself considers a “criminal” act.

During an interview on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, Olsen discussed the latest chapter of the miniseries and said that “She ends up doing something that makes her a criminal. In my imagination, the next step in your life is to build a new sense of identity, acknowledge your actions, and take responsibility for them. ”

At the end of the season, the only season, the character escapes by air from the military, SWORD and the rest of the government agencies that are entering the city: “All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are evaluating the situation, and she flies away, “Olsen continues. “He has to escape or he’s going to get in trouble, and he doesn’t want to get into trouble. And then he leaves with his pain and his shame and now … I don’t think of her in that pigeonholed house, she is at peace, but now, and for the rest of her life, she will have to hide. “

Your favorite Easter Egg

Also this week, but speaking to Sean Evans on Hot Ones, Olsen revealed his favorite easter egg from the entire series: lThe bottle of Maison du Mepris wine that Wanda serves her dinner guests in the first episode. “[La etiqueta] is in French, but I think it can be translated as’ house of madness’ “, says Olsen, who admits that he has discovered most of the hidden winks in the series thanks to the fans,” It is a reference to ‘House of M ‘and that is the work of our brilliant props boy who is incredible and has those details that only he can think of. “‘ House of M ‘is the title of a crossover of various Marvel comics published between 2005 and 2006 where Witch Scarlet completely changes the reality of the universe to a world where mutants are the ruling race and are led by her father, Magneto.