In the latest Xbox presentation, Bandai Namco revealed Scarlet Nexus, a new title coming to next-gen consoles, PCs, and next-gen consoles as well. There are still many details about the title to reveal and to excite fans today Bandai Namco released a new anime-style animation sequence and participated in an interview on Summer of Gaming.

Thanks to this IGN event, the developer shared a new video of the title that combines gameplay sequences with anime animation, in which you can see what the game’s battles will be like.

Also, a couple of developers in charge of the project participated in an interview and announced several relevant details about the support for both generations of consoles. During the interview some gameplay advances were presented, in which you can see a little more about the combat system through telekinesis. Besides, with these sequences it was possible to see the beautiful surroundings of the futuristic city, which will be affected by the presence of powerful monsters.

Scarlet Nexus will take advantage of the Smart Delivery and the functions of the PlayStation 5

As you may know, Scarlet Nexus will be available on next-gen consoles and next-gen consoles, meaning new system versions will have some improvements, like smooth transitions around the world, thanks to the processing power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Something interesting that was mentioned is that, although the improvements will not affect the base gaming experience, but the title on PlayStation 5 will offer new « services », so the change in this system with respect to the PlayStation 4 will be in that sense. However, these features were not discussed, so we will have to wait to see them.

In case you did not know, Scarlet Nexus will have talent who has worked on the Tales of series, but it is important to say that this does not mean that these 2 franchises are related.

What is Scarlet Nexus?

Scarlet Nexus presents a post-apocalyptic world in which the Others abound, giant creatures that are invincible and have an appetite for human brains.

In this adventure you will control Yuito Sumeragi, a warrior who is part of FSO, an elite group with many Psionic members who are in charge of defeating these monsters. The way to combat these characters is through psychokinesis, with which they can move objects without having to come into physical contact with them.

The gameplay, as you can see in the videos, will be based on a combination of this telekinetic power along with sword combat mechanics, so the mixture could result in an interesting action proposal.

What did you think of this new advance? What is most striking about Scarlet Nexus? Will you buy it for new or current generation consoles? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to know more about this proposal, we invite you to check this page. We remind you that this game will have support for Xbox Smart Delivery, so you can play it on both Xbox Series X and Xbox One with a single copy. You can find more news related to Scarlet Nexus if you visit its file.

