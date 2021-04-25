Scarlet Gruber says goodbye to Wanting Everything

Via phone Scarlet told us how proud she is to have been part of this production.

“It leaves me with a very good taste in my mouth. The truth is that we were able to verify that the schedule is not the important thing but the team and the love with which it works and the project and despite having a schedule in the afternoon, 3:30 pm, we are competing with primetime novels time and we are almost on par. So he did incredibly well and that makes me very proud ”.

The actress of stories like Tierra de reyes confessed to us that although Sandy is the antagonist of the story, she left her good lessons.

“I’ve always said that Sandy is going to leave me with that beautiful ambition that she has not to give up, to fight for what she wants. Until the end, whatever happens, she continues to fight for her goals and almost always achieves them. Until now, in the end, he’s at it, he’s trying to get the inheritance and keep everything. He leaves me that beautiful way of fighting for what he wants and pursuing his dreams ”.

Scarlet says goodbye to Sandy. The last episode of Quererlo todo airs Sunday, April 25 at 9 pm on Las Estrellas. (Instagram / Scarlet Gruber.)

For Scarlet, Sandy is actually not as bad as she might have thought. “He has not made the best decisions; However, she was always fighting for her love and for what she considered hers, which is Mateo, a 10-year relationship doesn’t end that easy and if we look at it from another point of view, the villain may even be Mateo because he left the relationship for another woman. She just spent the entire novel trying to defend her position as his girlfriend.

“I would have already left from the beginning, when I realized that he loved someone else. But Sandy has a different personality, she has a very big ego ”.