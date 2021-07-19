Scariolo’s 12 for Tokyo: Van Garuba and Juancho Hernangómez

The Spanish Basketball Federation has announced the list of 12 players who will play the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (in 2021). Sergio Scariolo has finally decided to include the Juancho Hernangómez headdress on the list, an essential piece for his plans. Also among the selected ones are Alberto Abalde and, the man who is giving the most to talk about, Usman Garuba.

Thus, the world champion Pierre Oriola is left out, with a few minutes this year at Jasikevicius’ Barça, and the young people Darío Brizuela and Xavi López-Arostegui, who were fighting for the possible gap of Juancho, who after living those who probably have been the 10 most turbulent days of his career, he will finally travel to Tokyo from Las Vegas with the rest of the Spanish expedition.

Thus, these are the 12 men who will try to get a medal from Japanese lands:

Ricky Rubio (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Sergio Rodríguez (Olimpia Milano)

Sergio Llull (Real Madrid)

Alex Abrines (FC Barcelona)

Alberto Abalde (Real Madrid)

Rudy Fernández (Real Madrid)

Victor Claver (Valencia Basket)

Juancho Hernangómez (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Usman Garuba (Real Madrid)

Willy Hernangómez (New Orleans Pelicans)

Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers)

Pau Gasol (FC Barcelona)

– OFFICIAL | These are the 1️⃣2️⃣ players who will play the # Tokyo2020 Olympic Games # LaFamilia #SomosEquipo – Basketball Spain (@BaloncestoESP) July 19, 2021

NBA and Real Madrid

Thus, the only player who did not play in the NBA or Real Madrid or FC Barcelona last season is Sergio Rodríguez, who plays for the Italian Lega’s Olimpia Milano. Scariolo travels with four NBA players (the Hernangómez brothers, Ricky and Marc), four players from Real Madrid (Llull, Rudy, Abalde and Garuba) and three from FC Barcelona (Pau Gasol, Álex Abrines and Víctor Claver – who have already signed for him. Valencia Basketball).