Scariolo will continue in the Raptors

Sergio Scariolo has a clear professional future: if his renewal as Spain coach was made official last September until 2024, after the Paris Olympic Games, now, and according to information from Eurohoops that AS has been able to confirm, the one from Brescia will tie his continuity in Toronto Raptors as Nick Nurse’s assistant.

This is excellent news for the Italian, who chose to make the leap to the United States in 2018 to be part of the organization chart of a Nurse who was promoted to head coach after the departure of Dwane Casey. Those 2018-2019 Raptors, with the arrival of Kawhi Leonard first and Marc Gasol before the close of the winter market, NBA champions were proclaimed. The first title in the history of the Canadian franchise and a ring for Scariolo, who in a magical summer added the 2019 World Cup to the NBA title, won by his Spain in China.

Now, Scariolo will extend his contract with the Raptors for several seasons, where he is one of Nurse’s most trusted voices. The team has had a very difficult 2020-21 season. After playing at a high level in his title defense, already without Kawhi, and falling in seven games in the East semi-finals, in a dying series against the Boston Celtics, now the team is going to be left out of both the playoffs and the new play in. Before the start of the course, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka came out of the champion block. It will be the first year without a playoffs since 2013 for Raptors who have played their home games all season in Tampa, since the pandemic made the constant transit of franchises between the United States and Canada impossible.

Scariolo (60 years) He is happy in the Raptors and combines his work as assistant with that of selector without problem… and with the success of always. This season, on February 26, he served as head coach in the NBA for the first time after sanitary protocols left Nick Nurse and other staff members out of a game that the Raptors beat the Rockets.

The NBA regular season ends this Sunday. No playoffs in sight Scariolo will focus on his next big goal: the Tokyo Games, where Spain will try to achieve a medal for the fourth consecutive edition after the silver of 2008 and 2012 and the bronze of 2016. The last two of these three metals achieved with Scariolo, who also has the aforementioned World Cup and three golds in Eu-robasket in his honors (2009, 2011 and 2015). After London 2012, he left the national team but returned to office in 2015. Shortly after, he won the Eurobasket and later added the bronze in Rio, the bronze in the Eurobasket 2017 and the World Cup in China.