Sergio Scariolo is one of the most authoritative voices to speak of sport and coronavirus from a human level. The Spanish coach has been confined to Toronto for a month and, as he admits, he barely has time to balance his schedule. His entire family accompanies him in an apartment in constant contact with Spain and Italy.

The technician shows us his tremendous confidence that the NBA will find the best solution to the coronavirus crisis, does not bite his tongue against the measures taken by football, addresses his renewal as coach and he even trusts that Pau Gasol will return to his best level for Tokyo 2021. Scariolo shows himself as he is.

QUESTION. – Who was going to tell him that he was going to end up confined in a flat in Toronto with his whole family?

ANSWER.- It is a film situation, but when you live it you realize that we are much more fragile than we think and that things can come from nothing. There are many things that we say that this is very rare to happen, but it has happened and we hope that we can learn at the level of prioritizing health over other things.

Q.- How do players like Marc or Ibaka wear it? They are very big people and being locked up will not be an easy task …

R.- Small, small, the house is not owned by anyone. There are players who are easier and in Toronto only the youngest have stayed. Veterans are in their usual homes and can train normally. They are taking it very seriously and normally. Here the mentality is much more professional because we are daily aware of what they have eaten, what they have trained, if they need a day that we bring them material … I myself have lived it with my own son who has brought material from the team to keep fit. Here they have a really admirable efficiency and consistency in monitoring all the players. As a coach I have two players (Marc Gasol and Patrick McCaw) with whom I have a more personal and technical contact.

Q.- What curiosity, in the form of training methods, has reached your ears that you can tell us?

R.- NBA players have a lot of equipment at home and each one has access to training almost normally. But yes, some actually went to the forest to look for logs to train with them because they had no bar. There was another who wanted to train the gesture of the shot and hit the ceiling … There has been some funny anecdote.

Q.- What is the most viable solution you see to finish the NBA?

R. – The truth is that I do not know. I think there are too many important components coming into the game to think that one is clearly the best. We all hope that entering the month of May they can tell us something more fixed and define the deadlines. Keep in mind that the financial needs of this league are important and the money that moves television too. They will make a tremendous effort to resume it, but nobody is interested, and on the other hand it would be regrettable, that the health of any of the members was endangered. The NBA, which always does things well, and that in this specific situation was the first of the major leagues to stop indefinitely also knows how to choose the time and the way to return.

Scariolo receives the champion ring from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Q. – It is true that when the NBA stops for the positive of Rudy Gobert there is the same Champions League game that same night …

R.- Incredible, that really seemed to me to be reckless and a tremendously dangerous decision that has led to serious consequences that could even have been very serious. I see now in the world of soccer an anxiety to return to the competition that I honestly do not share. I do not understand that responsible people who have just experienced a situation are thinking of winning a week when that gain could be a very serious loss when you are in danger of going back much further if you run. I think that you have to start when you can move forward, when you start from a totally safe base for everyone.

Q. – In Europe it seems that the pandemic was taken a little lightly in terms of sport …

R. – That is what seems to happen. There are those who do it better and worse. There is an example like Italy, which was the European country that began to suffer all this in a serious and chronological way from the rest, I think it was an example to have been taken into account and alarmed the whole world more. What really left me speechless was the reaction from the United Kingdom that at first they wanted the contagion to make its way and it almost cost Boris Johnson his life. I think there has been quite a bit of superficiality in many who were not prepared for these, but Germany for example has given an example of effectiveness.

Q.- Spain, how has it done it?

R.- I think that the work of the rulers at that time is complicated and decision-making is difficult. The ambition and illusion of someone who gets into politics is because he feels he has the capacity for it and can live up to it. The only way to stop this was to have sufficient health resources as Germany has shown. Canada reacted very quickly by closing borders and commercial activities and has started helping companies and workers very soon. Quick decisions have been made here and laws have been passed soon. There has not been a total blackout. People can go down the street, take a bike ride, but the measures are respected religiously. There is really extraordinary care in complying with the recommendations, not obligations, that the Government gives. This town has a very high civic sense.

Q.- What do you think of the travel ban? It affects him in particular because he has family in Spain and Italy. Will you be able to travel?

R. – This is the million dollar question. Obviously we all expect an answer and it is a good question when it comes to reflecting the sentiment of the people. For me it is one of the biggest concerns because you have families, friends or interests around the world. The first thing now is health and safety and if you can’t travel, you won’t be able to travel.

The NBA handles options like ending the season at the Las Vegas facility, where the Summer League is played.

Q.- Is it favorable that there is a concentration of NBA teams in one place to finish the competition?

R. – The situation is not so simple because first you have to move, second because you have to live X weeks in a hotel, it also involves contact with the hotel staff and the problems are very complex. As much as precautions exist, there is a limit that is that the need for extreme precautions does not exceed logic, common sense. We cannot think about playing with masks. Someone has dared to say it and ours is a contact sport. I repeat that there are many times off the court when being isolated in a room can also lead, at that point away from family and home, mental and psychological problems that can transfer to the risk of injury. A complicated psychological condition is a breeding ground for injury to occur. The good thing here is that there is such a high level of trust in the institution that no one will question. Everyone here trusts the NBA, Adam Silver, in their judgment and they believe that the decision that will come out will be the most appropriate. It is a good feeling to know that what will be decided in the end will be the right thing to do because we trust these people.

Q. – And to think that last year I was in China winning the Basketball World Cup …

R.- In Wuhan we were with Italy, Serbia and Puerto Rico … It gives you a feeling of fragility and provisionality at all. Luckily I am quite clear, I know how the wind can change in many ways. In my life it has thrown in many different ways and then because they tend to forget the kilometers you have had to travel in a headwind. You can go ahead running with the wind against you and for a long time.

I remember these days when my mother tells me about the war these days … We do a FaceTime with a 90-year-old woman who has not seen a living person for two months, is able to take care of her house, her food, alone, making all over the phone and having learned to use an Ipad make you see that they have been able to overcome more serious situations than this. Here at least they don’t bombard you, he tells me. You don’t have to go under the ground, here you can eat, they can’t shoot you. It is good to listen because there are people who have gone through really hard situations.

Q.- How do you see the situation of Pau Gasol? Has the postponement of Tokyo been good news? Will he return well with 41 years?

R.- I see well your wish, that you try to do everything in your power to recover. With a little more time he will return to competition and it is evident that before there was no time for him to arrive on time because he was not going to have that necessary intermediate phase between rehabilitation and competition. With one more year there is this mattress of time to take it in a more progressive way. Once you return to competition there is nothing to stop you. I don’t think 41 years is any different than 38, 39 or 40 for a player. Especially since the rest of his muscles and joints have not been subjected to such great wear in these last two years. His body has suffered concretely in the foot, but nowhere else. I am optimistic by nature and we are talking about a person with a very well furnished head and who can make the best decisions for himself and his surroundings.

Sergio Scariolo celebrates with Pau Gasol the success in the EuroBasket 2015. (.)

Q.- A few days ago, in another interview, you said you had doubts that you would be in Tokyo …

R.- It is a time when obviously everything is stopped, but I understand that there are a series of wills that must fit in and that in principle go in the same direction. Then when it comes to translating these wills into a concrete agreement, you have to do it. The time will come when the Raptors, the Federation, my family … (not because I’m excited) but there will be a time when we all have to square off to carry it out. I have no doubts or many things to ask myself, but I repeat there is a contract, a team, a family … These are not the problem because I always find time in my spare time to take care of them and make them happy.

Q.- I interpret, with the whole family in another continent, that perhaps the windows have become an obstacle to your growth as a coach in Toronto …

R.- No, for me they are a small problem, but they are a bigger problem from the club’s point of view because you are away for 10 days and during that time things happen. Although one of those windows coincides with the All-Star Game and we will see how the calendar is reconfigured next year, I had to give it up this year, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, but I quit because I wanted to. I did it to prioritize being from the first day in concentration with the Spanish team.

Q.- But will there be an agreement?

R.- It is more a club-federation issue. For me it is a trip more than sums, a long, uncomfortable trip and I remember that the first window I went to arrived and went straight to the court. I took a train and went there. I put on the suit while playing Boston and joined the bench in the second quarter because the plane was late. Everything can be done, but here the injured party may be the club and it is only fair that they have all the authority or power to express their opinion considering that they were the ones who stepped back to allow me to continue in the windows doing something that was unthinkable in the NBA. Then it has been repeated for another coach, but at that time no one thought that an NBA team would accept that award to a coach and they did. So that effort that they made through finding an economic accommodation, but I repeat for thanks to that effort that they made at the time and for that I have great respect for them. I think I have to count on them when making this decision, which would not be a decision for one year, but four years, considering that they have also proposed to continue for a long time.

Q.- Federations tend to suffer more than anything from the economic crisis … Are you worried about what may happen to the youngest?

R. – The concern can not not be. At the same time I think that the economic situation of the Federation is very reassuring and the commitment of the sponsors goes beyond the economic return, but that there is participation and presence that I would be very surprised if an absence of them entailed. I think there are reasons to be optimistic in this regard.