Scariolo says that he will dose Pau Gasol, but his “importance” will be “enormous”

07/06/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

Sport.es

The coach of the Spanish basketball team, Sergio Scariolo, assured this Tuesday that he will dose Pau Gasol in the Olympic Games, although the veteran pivot will have “enormous importance & rdquor; in the team, which plays this Thursday against France in Malaga (7.30pm) a new friendly preparatory for Tokyo 2020.

After leading a first training session in the Malaga capital, to which the Spanish delegation arrived this Tuesday from Madrid, Scariolo stressed to journalists that the presence of Pau Gasol, on his return four years later to the national team and after two years of injuries, it is going to be of “enormous qualitative importance”.

The coach of Spain specified at the José María Martín Carpena Sports Palace that, however, he will have to “dose” the Catalan pivot and use him “in the right way”, since he affirmed that Pau has demonstratedado “big performance” in shorter periods of time.

Talent change

After having comfortably won the first two friendlies against Iran (96-53 and 88-61), the Italian coach indicated that Thursday’s match against France “It will be a change of toughness and brutal talent & rdquor; with respect to the Iranian team, and said it will be a “tough & rdquor; and in which the things that need to be “improved” will be seen.

On the adaptation of the new players in the concentration, he pointed out that they have fitted “very good & rdquor; and highlighted the work of Usman Garuba (Real Madrid) and Sergi Martínez (Barcelona).

“It is the work of many years with the lower categories & rdquor ;, said Scariolo, who also admitted that the Unicaja player Darío Brizuela “Has options & rdquor; to be the final list for the Olympic appointment in Tokyo, although it will depend on “how the role & rdquor; in the escort position.

Saiz and Sergi, home

This Tuesday, in addition, The Spanish Basketball Federation announced two discards that will not continue with the team: center Sebas Saiz (Japanese Alvark Tokyo) and forward Sergi Martínez (Barcelona).

The Spanish men’s team will play its third friendly match in preparation for the Olympic Games in the Martín Carpena pavilion against France at 7:30 p.m. and then the women’s team, which is also training in Malaga, will also do so on that stage and against the same rival (10 p.m.).

After his two wins against Iran and this first friendly against the Gauls, Scariolo’s team will have two more friendlies ahead, as they will meet again with France in Paris and then with the United States in Las Vegas before facing the Games, in which he will debut on the 26th against Japan and then play against Argentina and Slovenia.