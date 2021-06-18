‘Scarface’, the most famous lion in the world, dies at 14

Oldest lion in Kenya’s Maasai Mara game reserve was known for the huge scar on his right eye, hence his nickname of “Scarface” (like the Al Pacino movie). The lion had his own Facebook page and starred in several documentaries, including the BBC’s Big Cats Diary.

His death leaves a territory of more than 400 square kilometers at stake in the Kenyan reserve. The recognizable feline died at the age of 14 at his home, one of the most important conservation sites in Africa.

“It is quite rare for a wild lion to die peacefully and from natural causes, but fortunately and fittingly, this is what has happened to Scar, “said George Logan, wildlife photographer for the Born Free Foundation book.

The large area that covered the Malaika and Ashnil camp territories was in the hands of Scarface and his three brothers: Morani, Sikio and Hunter. They were known as the ‘Four Musketeers’ and they led a herd of nine females with cubs and a few young males. Conservationists said the lion, whose species typically lives between 10 and 14 years, he had become skinny and sickly in the run-up to his death.