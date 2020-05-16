Share

For a while, the idea that Scarface, the famous movie starring Al Pacino, has a reboot has been discussed. Recently, it was revealed who will be the director in charge of this tape.

Variety reported that Luca Guadagnino will direct a reboot of Scarface whose script has been written by Joel and Ethan Coen. The film that prepares Universal pictures would be the third film version of the novel by Armitage Trail, which adapted Brian de Palma in 1983 in The Price of Power, starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Said director, he’s been very busy lately. In addition to having the reboot of Scarface, also going to start working on the sequel to Call Me By Your Name, a film that plans to reunite the protagonists of the first film, Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. It was recently announced that Luca Guadagnino is developing a remake of ‘The Lord of the Flies’ for Warner Bros. In addition, he has directed a mini-series for HBO entitled ‘We Are Who We Are’ which is in the post-production process.

A reboot with many turns

This reboot of Scarface has been going around in the offices of a few years Universal pictures. The script is the latest version after some drafts signed by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman (‘Straight Outta Compton’) and Paul Attanasio (‘Quiz Show (The Dilemma)’ and ‘Donnie Brasco’).

David Ayer was going to direct this production, but Universal decided to do without the director of Suicide Squad because of his too dark vision of history.. In the past, Diego Luna has been spoken of as the protagonist, but it will have to be seen if Guadagnino wants to respect the cast or if the Mexican actor can fit this project into his agenda. Recall that Disney + is preparing a series starring its character from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

