Scare to death on the Utah Jazz plane

03/31/2021 at 11:43 AM CEST

Scare to death in the NBA. The plane carrying the Utah Jazz from Salt Lake City to Memphis had to make an emergency landing after allegedly colliding with a flock of birds, according to the Delta Airlines company report.

The aircraft, which had just taken off, collided with one or more birds and lost the left engine due to the collision, forcing the commander to return to the Salt Lake City airport where he could land without major consequences.

The impact left images of the plane in which you can see severe cracks and blood on the nose of the aircraft and some panels ripped off the left engine.

Here’s the animated flight path via @flightaware ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8NDccTu25W – 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) March 30, 2021

Airport authorities reported that there were no injuries in the emergency maneuver, supervised at all times by the Salt Lake City International Airport fire department.

The fright, however, left ‘touched’ the players of the squad who did not hesitate to comment on the incident on their social networks, with messages such as that of the Jazz star, Donovan Mitchell, who did not hesitate to post a prayer on his social networks: