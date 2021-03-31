Scare in the Utah Jazz! They had to make an emergency landing after finding a flock of birds

Only half an hour, or less, the staff of the Utah Jazz on their way from Salt Lake City to Memphis to play the Grizzlies, the city’s basketball team. The plane went through a large flock of birds that made the pilot of the aircraft react.

One of the engines was affected by the collision with the birds and was cut off. This failure forced the flight captain to make an emergency landing with the help of the other running engine. The crew members got off relatively normally and waited patiently at the airport.

Then they did board a new plane that took them to their destination without further inconvenience. At 1:15 p.m. local time, the plane took off, which ended up damaged by the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have reported that birds have been the cause of nearly 670 aircraft incidents in the last thirty years, only in New York. These incidents are common due to the low altitude in the flights.

Pigeons, owls or seagulls are the species that have been most involved in these incidents, according to research from the 20 Minutes medium. Until now there have been no human lives to mourn.