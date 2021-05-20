Scare for Alonso at the Monaco GP!

Carol Noguero 05/20/2021

Act. At 12:49 CEST

0

Monaco is one of the most special and complicated circuits in Formula 1 and because it is done on an urban layout, the drivers do not have space to allow themselves to fail. Any bad movement in Monte Carlo can lead the riders to collide with the guardrail as there is no way out on the track.

A minimal failure takes you against the wall 🤯 Fernando Alonso, looking for the limits! # MonacoDAZNF1🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/RROAaDrpHx – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) May 20, 2021

That is what happened to Fernando Alonso when he was shooting with 35 minutes remaining in free practice on Thursday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso has had a scare when hitting the guardrail with the left front of the car. The small accident caused the front wing of the car to break and the Spaniard did everything possible to reach the pits without further damaging the car.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

RELATED NEWS

Prince of Monaco Wanted



Sir Lewis, ‘Mad Max’ and the Monegasque dream



Ferdinand He slowed down and managed to get to his box, change the part of the front wing of the car and go out on the road again to complete the practice sessions without any problem.