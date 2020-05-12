Brazil has just taken another step towards modernizing the use of digital documents.

From now on, according to a government decree, digitized documents will produce the same legal effects as physical or original documents.

Decree No. 10,278 is part of Article 3 of the Economic Freedom Act and was published on March 18, 2020.

According to Marcelo Araujo, commercial director of eBox Digital, in addition to modernizing and streamlining company processes, the decree also helps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, since the practice considerably reduces physical contact between people and their displacement .

The director also explains that, in order to have legal value, digital documents, in addition to being electronically signed, must have a digital certificate.

“Digital certification is an important tool to ensure the integrity, authenticity and security of documents in the online universe”

How does digital certification work?

In digital certification, an algorithm is used to encode and then decode information in the virtual environment.

The keys applied for this purpose can be symmetric or asymmetric. In the first case, sender and receiver use the same key to access the encrypted information.

In the asymmetric model, two are used: one private and one public. The private one is unique and must be applied to decrypt the data sent by the public key.

In what cases can digital certification be made in documents?

It can be used in different cases:

– Carrying out banking operations;

– Signing of documents over the Internet;

– Sending company statements;

– Issuance of notes and other tax documents;

– Guarantee of the legal validity of electronic files;

– Document signing over the Internet.

What is required to scan documents with a digital certificate?

The best option for scanning documents with a digital certificate is to hire a company specialized in providing this service.

One of them is eBox Digital, specialized in the storage, digitization and management of physical and digital documents.

The chosen company will be responsible for the procedures for capturing, organizing and physically keeping the files, if necessary.

In addition to certifying all files, it is possible to implement a management system to optimize processes, reduce expenses and ensure the security of files against damage and loss.

And what are the advantages of using digital documents?

In addition to contributing to public health and streamlining processes, the use of electronic documentation has many other advantages:

– Easier location of documents;

– Saving employees’ time;

– Easy to update the content of the documents;

– Greater protection of document data;

Why are physical files outdated?

In addition to taking up a lot of space, over time it is necessary to hire a collaborator just to take care of these documents.

Not to mention the costs of maintaining and renting space to store them and the concern about possible losses, thefts and claims.

That is why it is important to choose a reputable and specialist company in the field. Thus it is possible to guarantee the legality and protection of digital documents.

Website: https://www.eboxdigital.com.br/

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

