Scania will resume production at the São Bernardo do Campo plant, in São Paulo’s ABC, next Monday. Unlike other companies in the sector, it will not use MP 936, which provides for a reduction in working hours and wages or temporary suspension of employee contracts.

Scania plant in São Bernardo do Campo resumes operation on Monday

The truck and bus manufacturer has created a specific hour bank for the period when employees stayed home because of the covid-19 pandemic and will make up for the days ahead. There will be no change in salaries, but the calculation coefficient in the Company’s Profit Sharing program (PRE) will be revised, in a percentage to be defined, since it is calculated according to the number of vehicles produced daily.

The agreement was reached today in an online vote promoted by the ABC Metalworkers Union. The company has about 4,000 employees and production has been halted since March 30.

In a note, the Vice President of Human Resources at Scania Latin America, Danilo Rocha, said that, faced with a global scenario and of great impact on people’s lives and on the economy, the company is dedicated “to finding a balanced solution that is good for our employees and for the company’s financial sustainability “.

Mercedes-Benz suspends contracts in two stages

Mercedes-Benz, the largest manufacturer of trucks and buses in the country, is gradually resuming activities from May 4 at the São Bernardo do Campo plant. The agreement reached with the ABC Metalworkers Union for the 8,000 workers at the unit provides for a 25% reduction in working hours and wages by the end of July, for all administrative personnel. Most are expected to remain in the home office.

For production personnel, it will adopt the temporary suspension of employment contracts, also with a 25% cut in wages. The measure will be adopted in two stages. About 50% of workers linked to production will stay at home between 4 May and 30 June. When they return to the factory, a second group will have contracts suspended between July 1 and August 31.

The company reported that, in this way, “maintains its commitment to avoid layoffs, in addition to ensuring the sustainability of its business in the Brazilian market”. At the group’s units in Campinas and Iracemápolis (SP) and Juiz de Fora (MG), negotiations are ongoing.

Another manufacturer of trucks and buses that will start operating again on the 27th is Volkswagen / MAN, whose complex that gathers a group of auto parts manufacturers is installed in Resende (RJ) and employs 4,500 people. The group has been producing since March 25. MAN also entered into an agreement to reduce hours and wages with workers in the administrative area and to suspend contracts with production personnel.

Honda saves salary up to R $ 3,100

Honda, which also expected to resume production on Monday at its Sumaré and Itirapina factories, both in the interior of São Paulo, decided to remain idle for another two months. During this period, most production employees will have their employment contracts suspended and wages reduced by up to 25%, according to the salary range.

According to the company, those who earn up to R $ 3,115 will receive the amount in full. The agreement follows the guidelines of MP 936 and was negotiated with the metalworkers’ unions in Campinas and Limeira and approved by workers in a virtual assembly.

Honda said, in a note, that the extension of the stoppage of activities aims to ensure the health and safety of employees, as well as adjust production to the current demand of the car market.

He also affirmed that “he is, at every moment, reviewing the countermeasures in response to the challenges imposed by the advancement of covid-19, prioritizing the safety and health of people, compliance with government guidelines to contain the advance of the pandemic and the sustainability of business.

