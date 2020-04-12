Our adorable Maluma uploaded a photo to his Instagram, with a rather hopeful message, but for this music producer it did not seem to be like that and he said everything, my goodness!

It turns out that Maluma, as everyone has had to stay a few days at home, it occurred to him to upload an image, accompanied by a message that the famous reggaeton producer did not seem to like very much.

It is an image where he is seen smiling, showing those muscular arms of his, and which I accompany with this message: “Nothing that a smile does not solve”.

But DJ Luian didn’t like it at all and replied to his post with a pretty strong message.

“Your smile, does not get me out of my house .. So you are not solving ANYTHING face and cock.

DJ Luian It is of Puerto Rican origin. He is one of the most famous producers of the urban genre, he is also a composer and singer.

He has produced songs for Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Anuel AA, Ozuna, J Balvin and the recent hit of Natti natasha, “Slowly”.

.