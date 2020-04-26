A fleeting love that ended in scandal. Two weeks passed from formal announcement he made Nadine Goncalves (52), the mother of Neymar, throught social media. He had “the blessing” of his son who, despite the jokes he received due to the age of his new “stepfather”, He wrote: “Be happy, Mom, I love you.”

The mother of the Brazilian crack started a romantic relationship with Tiago Ramos, a 22-year-old gamer. (31 less than her and six less than the PSG footballer). “The inexplicable is not explained, it is lived”, was the phrase with which Goncalves publicly presented his partner. The young Brazilian, who is part of the 4K EASY GAME team, one of the best e-sports teams in Brazil, did the same on his Instagram account with 352,000 followers: “Inexplicable,” he wrote next to a heart.

However, two weeks later the couple would have drifted apart and the breakup was in the worst way. The young man who, in addition to being a model and a celebrity on the fashion social network TikTOk, who also tried his luck in football by playing at the Ferroviário Atlético Clube, but who nevertheless chose to lean into the world of virtual games and competitions , he would have left the house at her request to move to his parents’ home.

The reason? According to Mundo Deportivo and various Brazilian media, Nadine Gonçalves did not accept the sentimental past of Tiago Ramos, who since he made news for his new relationship did not stop receiving complaints from former couples, women and men. The fact that Ramos is bisexual and even had “three-way” relationships with established partners was not accepted by Nadine who decided to end the relationship quickly. Days ago, Extra and Lance, both Brazilian media, published that Tiago Ramos had bisexual relationships with Mauro (Neymar’s cook), the adviser Irinaldo Oliver, the renowned ‘influencer’ Carlinhos Maia and maintained a sentimental three-way link with the marriage formed by Hans Madrid and Raphael Stemberg.

“He was always bisexual … and he always liked older women. When we finished he blocked me, but he is a very sweet boy ”Extra Brazilian public relations specialist Irinaldo Oliver told Extra. “We had a relationship of three and we never hid it. In August 2018 Tiago came to live with us. He is bisexual, he likes men and women. The relationship ended because he went to pursue his dream of being a footballer “, said a former lover of Tiago to the same medium.

The Brazilian press stated that Nadine could not bear the young man’s past, especially the relationship she had with her son’s cook, and that is why she kicked him out of her house. According to these media the young man is sheltered in his parents’ house “Sad and broken” for all the fuss that was generated around his private life.

In adolescence, Tiago Ramos tried to be a famous soccer player. He played for Ferroviario de Fortaleza, an important club in the Ceará area, which is currently playing in Serie C of Brasileirao. However, he ended up leaving the ball aside to dedicate himself fully to e-sports, where he saw that he would have a better future.

But Tiago he never stopped taking care of his physique. Gym fanatic, the young man usually shows his body worked on social networks, where he became a true influencer. He even shares videos of some of his exercises, garnering hundreds of “likes.”

Ramos was always an admirer of Neymar, from the time he excelled at Santos, before jumping to Barcelona and becoming the planetary figure he became thanks to his football skills.

“I know that someday I will meet you”, he knew how to publish the gamer on his Instagram account, accompanying the desire for an image with Neymar.