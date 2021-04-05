SCANDALOUS, David Benavidez’s father accuses Canelo of using prohibited substances

Tremendous bomb was the one that the father of David benavidez especially the team that is under the guidance of the coach, Eddie reynoso, in an interview he assured that in the gym of the Canelo Team something is happening that is not normal and accuses them of use prohibited substances.

In an interview for the channel AKHi TV, José Benavidez, nothing was saved and directly accused the whole Canelo Team to use prohibited substances.

“All the fighters in that stable (with Eddy Reynoso) they look like monsters now. Look at Oscar Valdez, looks strong. He looked like an animal. I was impressed, but something is happening there, you know? “

He also assured that the current monarch of the 168 pounds, Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, he became a kind of “Superman” and reminded him of the positive doping he gave in 2018.

“Suddenly, he (Canelo) he turned Superman I mean, they already caught him on steroids (clenbuterol). Now, (his body) is scarred and he looks strong. With steroids or without steroids, we are ready to face it, ”he said.

