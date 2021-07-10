Scandal: MLS footballer was removed from the club for not wanting to be vaccinated against COVID-19



The forward was traded to the Columbus Crew for $ 200,000.

Photo: Michael Reaves / .

The COVID-19 it has changed the way we begin to perceive the world. The arrival of the pandemic brought with it multiple changes to everyday life in every aspect of life. Sport has not been exempt from it, to the point that an American team decided to sell a footballer for not getting vaccinated. This was the case with Erik hurtado, player who was sold by the Montreal Impact, not wanting to be immunized.

MLS’s CF Montreal traded Erik Hurtado today to Columbus Crew for $ 200,000 due to his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/HNpq83zFpz – International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 8, 2021

In the MLS This surprising case was generated with the player born in Virginia, but who also has Mexican nationality. According to information collected by the Week, the experienced forward did not feel comfortable with the subject of apply the doses. Faced with this situation, the Montreal Foot Club (Impact Montreal), decided to leave it.

Merci Erik et bonne chance 👊 Le Club fait l’acquisition d’un montant d’allocation général of 200,000 $ du @ColumbusCrew en retour de l’attaquant Erik Hurtado >>> https://t.co/avNpgGlYb6 Hurtado traded to Columbus for $ 200,000 in GAM >>> https://t.co/3ehUaW2q9b#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QHO98hHw5X – CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) July 8, 2021

“As he was not vaccinated against COVID, his situation was problematic, and we began to consider a transaction when we were certain that we could be back in Montreal (…) Erik confirmed that he was not comfortable with the vaccine, so we concluded this link, which we found very satisfactory“Said the sports director of the North American team.

The forward had arrived at the club five months ago. From Kansas SportingHurtado arrived in Montreal with the intention of strengthening his attack. However, the footballer did not have them all with him at the beginning of the campaign. During eight games this season, Erik only managed one assist.

The future after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

The footballer’s decision led him to sign with the whole of Columbus Crew. The Ohio team decided to acquire the services of the 30-year-old forward. The transaction was only worth $ 200,000. Hurtado has had more than 130 league appearances.

# Crew96 acquires forward Erik Hurtado in trade with @clubdefootmtl. – The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) July 8, 2021

“We are happy to welcome Erik to Columbus (…) He is a versatile forward, who has valuable experience in our League and gives us another attacking option. SJoining our team will ensure we have another proven MLS scorer to turn to when needed.”, He expressed Tim Bezbatchenko, president and CEO of Columbus.

