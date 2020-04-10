Mollie Gould, the bride of the Mexican sun got into a big mess with the social network, now she is afraid to protect her account.

Luis Miguel He is one of the most coveted bachelors in Mexico, and is that this music icon still believes in love blindly and thousands of young girls long to have his company.

Mollie Gould is the current couple of Luismi, and it is that this beauty has left everyone impressed, since it is barely 20 years old! However, to Luis Miguel Those 29 years of difference do not affect him in the least, although his fans think otherwise.

It should be noted that, Mollie She has shown that she knows how to defend herself before the cameras, because she poses before them as if she had been born for it, something that has greatly damaged her. Followers of the Mexican sun assure that this woman is not suitable for him!

According to the words of her followers, this beautiful model only wants to take advantage of the fame and fortune of Luis, and with its beauty it has easily succeeded.

Another thing for which she is so judged is for her spicy photographs, clearly it is seen that she is challenging the regulations of Instagram and soon she could be blocked or even her account can be deleted.

