Scandal! Leader priest of “the best Catholic school” in the US, where Dr. Fauci graduated in New York, is expelled for “misconduct”

Daniel Lahart, a Jesuit priest in charge of the prestigious “Regis High School” for boys in Manhattan (NYC), has been fired for allegations of sexual misconduct with his subordinates, The New York Post reported.

High school, which counts at Dr. Anthony Fauci among his notable alumni, said he intended to remove Reverend Lahart as of April 21, according to a letter sent to the community on Sunday the 11th. Regis is considered by many to be “America’s Most Prestigious Catholic High School.”

“The Board of Trustees has determined, based on the external investigator findings, that Father Lahart Engaged in inappropriate and unwanted verbal communications and physical conduct, all of a sexual nature, with adult community members Regis, including subordinates, ”the letter states. “This behavior was not consensual and, furthermore, it continued despite the express requests of those affected to cease ”.

The private boys’ school located on the Upper East Side said it first learned of the allegations in late February and then he placed Lahart (59) on administrative leave pending investigation.

Based on the outside investigator’s findings, the Board of Trustees determined that Lahart had acted inappropriately, the letter now says, sent by the new president, Anthony DiNovi.

Lahart, who was named president in 2016, was invited to participate in the investigation but declined to do so. DiNovi pointed out.

The priest was told last week that the board, after obtaining the go-ahead from the U.S. Eastern Province of the Society of Jesus, I had the intention of remove him from office as of April 21.

The board said it would not release any other details about the allegations “to protect the privacy of the individuals involved. “We assure you that the investigation was carried out with a commitment to due process,” the letter says.

Lahart had no comment. Neither did Regis school. It is unclear whether the victims will proceed legally against the Jesuit priest.

Fauci, considered the nation’s leading infectious disease physician, graduated from Regis in 1958, according to his biography.