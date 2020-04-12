“I want the ring back,” demands the American. “In Colombia it is a gift”, argued the presenter

At the beginning of the year everything was love and commitment. Jessica Cediel received tremendous ring from Mack Roesh with the intention of spending the rest of their days together, but almost four months after the event, everything turned into scandal and rancor.

First it was the Colombian who spoke publicly about the breakup. He assured that the former participant of Exatlon he finished it without showing his face and then left complaining that he didn’t return the ring.

“I don’t mind keeping this (the ring) it doesn’t mean anything to me, ”said Cediel, while suggesting that Mack would have approached him out of interest and to gain fame.

“The ring was delivered in Colombia, if I want I can keep it, here it is not like in the US,” he told Tell me what you know Cediel.

This weekend the athlete decided to break the silence and tell his version. According to Mack, it was Jessica who finished it on WhatsApp, regardless of whether he traveled to Colombia to accompany her with the removal of her butt implants.

“I want the ring back” Mack expressed alluding to the fact that in Latin culture it is a “gift”, but in the US it is a symbol of a commitment that she broke.

Here the moment when everything was happiness and Mack gave Jessica the discord ring.

Who is telling the truth?

