In the midst of the immediacy and social networks, it is curious that 8 days passed in England to make a scandal because of two Colombians: Hugo Rodallega and Johan Arango.

The Sun newspaper is hardly aware of the comments made by former striker ed Wigan about two British soccer figures who, oh surprise, had a great taste for alcohol in their soccer days.

The media publishes this Thursday the section in which Rodallega tells his friend Arango: “If people knew how many times I ran into Rooney in Manchester drinking like crazy or the number of times I saw Gerrard in a bar dancing shirtless … “

Rodallega revealed that it was common to find beer and wine in the dressing rooms and that, as a newcomer to the Premier, he knew that many “needed” to take a little to perform better in games.

“They are human beings, there is nothing wrong. I can count on one hand the number of footballers who do not drink. All of them, all of us, we go out and drink … I have always said it. I enjoy drinking and dancing. I love to dance salsa “added the Colombian ..

The Sun recalls that the 34-year-old forward in Turkish football today spent six and a half years in England, giving him plenty of authority to tell what is going on in secret on the hectic nights of British pubs and bars.

The theme is that he has referred to two living legends of English football, although strictly speaking everyone knows about their personal stories.

The newspaper remembers that Rooney has been a constant prey to the paparazzi for his nights out, although according to his colleagues at Manchester United they put guards on him to prevent him from getting drunk … and he escaped them.

Now, they say, you can drink without problem as you will set up a £ 150,000 wine room in your new £ 20m Cheshire mansion under construction.

Gerrard, meanwhile, is reminded by the Sun newspaper that as the captain of England he used to “drink a beer or two with friends”, although things spilled over in December 2008, when he was arrested in a bar fight “even though Liverpool legend was acquitted. “

