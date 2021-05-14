Scandal in Congress: ultra-rightist persecuted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and provoked her

The congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, One of the rising stars of the United States Democratic Party, has starred in a scuffle with the Republican legislator Marjorie Taylor Greene, linked to the conspiracy movement QAnon, that copied a good part of the political news in Washington on Thursday.

The clash, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, has made even the president of the Lower House, the Democrat Nancy pelosi, asked this Thursday a legislative investigation into “verbal aggression” to Ocasio-Cortez.

According to two Washington Post journalists who witnessed the incident, Ocasio-Cortez left the hemicycle when Greene yelled at her twice. “Hey, Alexandria!”, in an attempt to get the attention of the congresswoman from New York.

Because Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop, Greene picked up his pace and snapped at leftist politics that he had beliefs. “Radical socialists”. In addition, he asked him in a challenging tone why he supported the anarchist movement ANTIFA ya Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter), which he branded as “terrorist” groups.

“You don’t care about American people. Why do you support the terrorists and ANTIFA? “said the Georgia congresswoman.

Pelosi suggests House Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a confrontation outside House chamber: “This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States “pic.twitter.com/0X29i9Jdf7 – CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez never stopped to respond to Greene’s taunts and only turned once to raise her hands in the air in exasperation.

After the incident, Greene mocked the Democratic congresswoman in a tweet in which she assured that Ocasio-Cortez does not dare to debate with her about the New Green Deal (socialist), an initiative launched by the Democrat to fight against climate change .

Later, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Ocasio-Cortez recalled her past as a waitress and stated, alluding to Greene: “These are the kind of people I was kicking out of bars all the time.”

And she thought that this controversy is not about how she can feel.

“It’s about how I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who defend their beliefs … to suffer these kinds of intimidation attempts from people who support white supremacists on our nation’s Capitol.” continuous.

QAnon is an internet phenomenon promoting baseless theories, such as that the world is run by a satanic pedophile organization or that the wildfires in the American West were caused by Black Lives Matter activists.