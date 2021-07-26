Scandal at the exhibition boxing match between a rapper and a TikToker at the BKFC19 event

The fight between rapper Blueface and Kane Trujillo, a TikTok star, ended with many people in the ring and a final brawl that marred the realization of BKFC 19, an evening organized by the company Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

In the evening Jonathan Michael Porter, a singer known professionally as Blueface, defeated Kane Trujillo, a 21-year-old tiktoker with Ecuadorian roots, but at the end of the fight a fan burst into the ring and said something that the rapper did not like after he the verdict was announced.

After receiving several blows from Blueface, the attacker was detained by members of the security system.

“I never boxed. But I’m a gang member, so I fight a lot. “, Blueface had said in the preview of the fight during an interview with TMZ Sports.

