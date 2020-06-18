Bloomberg says its founder lied in the presentation of the Nikola One

The unit was a rolling chassis, but the founder would have said it was functional

The head of Nikola denies having said it and announces legal measures

The founder of Nikola has exploited on social networks for a Bloomberg article that claims that he lied in the presentation of the Nikola One when saying that the truck he showed was fully functional.

According to Bloomberg, the truck had no engine or transmission, and was a simple rolling chassis. According to the founder of Nikola, he never said that the prototype was also an operational vehicle.

Bloomberg refers to an event that took place in December 2016, when the founder of the company Trevor Milton appeared next to a copy of the Nikola One. He even put on a chain to prevent anyone from accessing its controls, reports the newspaper.

“We will try to prevent someone from getting on and off with the truck. This truck is fully functional,” Trevor Milton said in the presentation, according to Bloomberg.

But it turns out that was not the case: sources close to the company have explained to Bloomberg that the truck had no engine, transmission or fuel cell. It was not therefore a functional vehicle, as Milton would have suggested according to the head.

In a phone interview with Bloomberg, Milton himself has acknowledged that the truck was not working. “The truck didn’t have the fuel cell. We never said it did.”

The publication of the article has upset the executive, who has broken into social networks to ask Bloomberg to fire the reporter who has signed the piece. It has also announced that it will take legal action.

“The engine and transmission were out of the truck for the public to see. Why have them in the truck when we’re not going to drive it?”

Nikola has yet to deliver any trucks, but it is already publicly traded and valued at more than $ 20 billion. Its shares soared in early June, multiplying by eight to reach $ 80 despite lack of short-term business activity.

The Nikola One was presented with 2,000 horsepower and a range greater than 1,600 kilometers. Deliveries were scheduled for 2020, but have not yet started.

