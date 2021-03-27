Scammers Defame Americans With Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Survey



No legitimate survey will ask you for information about credit cards or bank accounts.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

MIAMI, Florida – Federal authorities have warned of a new fraud attempt by scammers seeking to steal money and personal information through a fake COVID-19 vaccine survey.

The fraud attempt is being detected throughout the country, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which indicates that people are receiving emails and text messages asking them to complete a survey about the coronavirus vaccine.

“In return, people are offered a free reward, but are asked to pay the shipping charges,” the Commission said in a statement.

The FTC is emphatic in saying that these types of messages or emails constitute a “scam” and recommends that those who receive it “step on the brake” and not send money or personal information.

The authorities recall that no legitimate survey asks for a credit card or bank account to pay something in exchange for a “free” reward.

Don’t click on the links!

If you receive a proposal of this type, warn you should not “click” on any of the links or open the attached files, because in that case malicious programs that steal personal information could be installed, or call the phone they usually offer.

In addition to not giving any type of bank, personal or credit card information over the phone to someone who calls unexpectedly, ask that suspicions of cases like this or similar be reported to the FTC through the address ReporteFraude.ftc. gov.

This alert comes shortly after a similar one in which the FTC advised that scammers are using websites that mimic government unemployment insurance benefits pages to steal personal information.

This new fraud attempt seeks to lure people to its bogus websites by sending emails and text messages.