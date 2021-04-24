Scam or lucrative crypto mining?

Pi Network is billed as “the first digital currency you can mine on your phone.” However, the fact that new users can only join the Pi Network by recommendation has made some members of the crypto community wonder if the Pi Network is a scam.

Pi Network works entirely with a mobile application that is active in the background. The website says:

“Save your money! Pi is free. You only need an invitation from a trusted member of the network. Once you have an invitation, you can download the mobile application. “

Users thus benefit from mining that runs in the background, having to press the application’s lightning bolt icon once a day to do so. After that, the smartphone can be used as usual.

cryptocurrency mining

Pi Network and security circles

Pi Network users come together in small groups, that is, in security circles. These, in turn, act with other security circles on a confidence graph. This should allow for reliable transactions within the network.

However, significant transactions are not yet possible as the project is still in beta. Afterwards, the members should be able to exchange the Pi Coins with each other and also use the coins as a means of payment in the network market. What’s more, users will be able to exchange their Pi Coins for BTC, ETH or fiat currencies.

Currently, it is said that there are about 10 million users connecting to the system, betting on the future value of Pi Coins. A red flag for many cryptocurrency fans is that it can only be used based on a referral code.

Apparently three doctoral students from Stanford University are behind the project:

Dr. Nicolas Kokkalls (Head of Technology)

Dr. Chengdiao Fan (Product Manager)

Vincent McPhillip (Community Manager).

Reddit hotly discusses whether or not Pi Network is a scam

It is difficult to find balanced explanations about the Pi Network on the web. However, the Reddit community discusses the phenomenon in more detail. One user explains it like this:

Also consider the pyramid scheme they use. The more referrals you have, the higher the rate you get. This makes people share their invitation codes to continue building the pyramid scheme ”.

Another point cited by the user is the low power consumption. While large computer builds are needed for Bitcoin mining, Pi coins should be able to be mined with almost no power. It is said that there is no noticeable impact on battery life or data quota.

Bitcoin contamination

Also, the Reddit user leads to the daily click on the application icon:

“Haven’t you thought about why the hell they would want to do it? Simple: advertisements. If you didn’t have to open the app every 24 hours, they wouldn’t be able to show you ads. “

Conclusion: Do your own research.

