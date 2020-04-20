If you have ordered a product online lately and have received a message asking for the payment of 1.4 euros to disinfect the package due to the coronavirus, do not trust, because it is a scam: Correos will not ask you for an extra payment to disinfect the package. The message has been detected by the Canary Islands Computer Crime Observatory (ODIC) and has been alerted by the Guadia Civil.

The scam is not only reaching those who have made online purchases, but It could come even if you haven’t asked for anything, which further proves that it is a scam. Therefore, if you receive a message like this, do not fall into the trap of clicking the attached link and try to find official information on the Internet on the official page of the institution to which they intend to impersonate.

No, Correos will not charge you to disinfect your package

This message –that it might seem legitimate if we are not bold enough– You can reach us both by email and by text message via mobile phone, in both cases pretending to be Post Office and it says the following:

COVID-19 has brought many changes. Correos has implemented new organizational measures and action protocols in agreement with the Company’s union organizations. Your package is ready for you. To disinfect your package, you must complete the payment of € 1.40. Click ‘next’ to continue.

In addition, it is possible that in the same message we also see a package tracking code “HTW6998209459”, which is completely false and if we try to test it on the official website it simply does not exist. In fact the format of this false tracking code does not even correspond to the true. You only have to enter the Correos tracking website to check it.

However, and despite the fact that it might seem that the objective is to charge us 1.4 euros, in reality it is not so: the author of the plot intends to keep your access data to the Correos website. In other words, once we click on the website, it will not take us to a payment platform, but to a clone of the Correos website login where we must enter our data. And if we do, our username and password will end up in the hands of third parties.

Possibly the later goal is sell those same login details to other people. Cyber ​​criminals know that a large percentage of people use the same password on all web services, so a potential attacker could use them to log into, for example, our Amazon account – in case we are one of those many who share key between websites -.

We must keep in mind that because we are locked up at home, our vulnerability to cyber attacks is much greater. In fact, Google is detecting around 18 million coronavirus-related scams daily through Gmail, possibly becoming the most used topic to carry out online scams through this medium until now.

