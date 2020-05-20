In Europe the possibility that Lautaro Martinez be a new reinforcement of Barcelona for the 2020/21 season. Lionel Scaloni, technical director of the Argentina Selection, was consulted in this regard and was excited about the possibility of sharing campus with Lionel Messi.

“Is it easy to get it out of Inter? Look, it’s a big club. They get along well, they have played together. For Argentina, the more they play together, the better. We’d like to, but he’s in a big club. Make it what’s best for him and you have to see what happens to Suarez, which has rope for a while. You have to see if Setien puts all three, “he said.

Also, he compared it to Luis Suarez. “Lautaro He is a young player with an incredible projection, with strength and a desire to succeed. He’s the fashion forward, just like the boy from Borussia Dortmund (Erling Haaland). They are young. Lautaro bears a resemblance to Suarez. Both are from the area, they do not give a ball for loss. They mark movements. He is the player that everyone would like to have on his team, “he said.

Meanwhile, he reaffirmed that Messi is the best of all. “He is the best player in history and when he doesn’t play anymore, we will regret not seeing him anymore. Everyone, huh. The great players hopefully they will play as far as they can. And in Argentina is loved. I see him train, I see the things he does. He already proved it and he still has to continue playing. He is a spectacular boy “, indicated in dialogue with Cadena Cope de Spain.

Finally, he referred to the positions on the playing field. “Messi He has played nine, on the right, as a hitch … He is so good that he can play anywhere. He could play midfield and be the best in history because he will not lose a ball. The good will always be good. This is the best. I hope he continues playing and gives us happiness to the Argentines and the rest. Seeing him play is a pleasure. ” Scaloni.

