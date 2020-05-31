Few hours ago, Lionel Scaloni He announced the stadiums that he most likes to host with the Argentine National Team and left a controversial phrase when he wanted to talk about the Monumental.

“We played in River during the previous process and there was no problem, what is the problem? Now, if they give me a choice. They ask me a question and that is the answer I give, I like to feel the warmth of the public … What I am saying is that I am trying to understand what my philosophy is in terms of being able to feel the warmth of the public. To the best of Newell’s, Central, Racing, Vélez is also close. For me we need that kind of court, not to mention Boca’s. So that people are in the heat near the player. I like that. If you give me a choice … “, said the Albiceleste coach, in dialogue with Fox Sports.

However, this Saturday, Scaloni came out to clarify his sayings in a heads up with Diario Olé: “When they tell me that I did not name the field of River, it is simply because River is already stipulated for the Selection. Because we will play the Copa América there. I named courts that were not stipulated to play and that had rarely been, but At no time did I discard the River one, it is always within the plans“

“When he spoke of warmth and closeness to the public, it was just that, of being closer, not swollen or breathless or anything. I never said that nor am I going to say it. It would be a lack of respect for that court and for those people who have always treated us super well, “Scaloni clarified.

And in the same line, he added: “It seems to me that my answers were misrepresented. At no time did I talk about fans or colors and what’s more, I named a lot of courts in the Interior too, because I would like the National Team to play everywhere. I think you would have to play on different courts to bring the National Team to the people, because the National Team belongs to everyone. “

