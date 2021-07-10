Scaloni says that Argentina is not looking for revenge but to crown a project

07/10/2021 at 05:42 CEST

The coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel scaloni, affirmed this Friday that Argentina will not seek a rematch on Saturday, when Brazil will be measured in the final America’s Cup at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, but crown the project on which they have been working for months. “I do not believe in rematches. I believe in the work we have been doing, I believe in a project that will reach its best tomorrow because it is a final,” said the coach when asked if Argentina wants a revenge for the defeat suffered against Brazil ago. two years in the semifinals of the Copa América in 2019. “It is not a rematch. We meet again with the eternal rival and I hope it will be a great game and that everyone can enjoy it,” added Scaloni after ensuring that the final will crown the project that he has been promoting as a coach and that has allowed the Argentine team to reach 19 games undefeated.

Scaloni admitted that as Argentina’s coach he knows that he is always obliged to give results but assured that he also knows that, even without them, Argentines are identified with the football that their national team has been playing and with the attitude of the players. “I am convinced that people are identified with the team and know that it is a team that will leave everything until the last minute, that they know that football has its things and that anything can happen, but that this team will give everything until the last second, “he said. “We are in a very beautiful moment, at the gates of a final, and we know that we always have to give results and that is what the Argentine team wants,” he added.

Pandemic

He affirmed that he has transmitted to his players that beyond playing a final, that everyone knows what it represents, that they do not feel pressured because in the end football can take a back seat, especially at times like the one experienced in the last year by the covid pandemic. “I have told them to know that after the game life goes on, I hope it is celebrating, but that it is still a simple football match. It is very important but it is a football match. In the end, football is important but it is not the most important thing and we learned that after a year and a half of pandemic, “he said.

Maracanazo

Scaloni said he has preferred to ignore the fact that Argentina can make history on Saturday by winning its first title after 28 years, punishing Brazil with a new “Maracanazo” and ending the myth that Canarinha always win the Copa América when they play. as host. “That only creates more anxiety. Tomorrow is a final and we have to play it as if it were in Buenos Aires, Santiago or Barranquilla. We do not have to think that we are playing in the home of Brazil but think that we are doing it in a neutral field”, he claimed. “It is an important game, a Copa América final, but you have to take it calmly and cautiously. You have to do everything possible to win but without any anxiety or anything like that. It’s just a football game,” he insisted.

Messi, the best of the world

For the coach, whether he finally wins a title with the Argentine team or not, Messi will continue to be the best in the world. “Whether he wins or not he will continue to be the best in history. He does not need a title to prove it. It is logical that we want to win the title, because we have made a huge effort and we have spent 45 days in a bubble regime, but what Leo wins or not is in the background. He has already shown that he is the best in history and the rivals recognize that, “he said.

Scaloni said that, regardless of the final, the Copa América ends proud to have a group of players who know what it is to represent their country, who made a huge effort confined for 45 days, some of whom were parents in that period. , and that they have already triumphed by having come this far and shown that they want to win something.

Emiliano Martínez, motivated after missing the birth of his daughter

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez said on Friday that Argentina is fully motivated to try to lift the Copa América title on Saturday, but that in his particular case, missing the birth of his daughter gave him an extra reason to win.

Martínez, who was Argentina’s hero in the semifinal match by stopping the Colombians three penalties, stated that since he was summoned for the Copa América he knew that he would miss the birth of his daughter because the team would be concentrated on the regime of bubble for 45 days, but he did not want to miss the opportunity to win a title with the national team. “Playing a final with Brazil at the Maracana is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a child. I don’t take it as pressure but as an opportunity that God gave me. I knew I would miss the birth of my daughter but that made me even stronger” Martinez said at a press conference. “Personally I live a unique moment and with my family. I was a father four days ago and I do not know my daughter. But I am behind a dream that is to lift a title with the Argentine national team,” he added.

According to Martínez, since he was a child he dreamed of playing a final with the Argentine team and lifting a title, but that motivation increased when it was learned that the final would be against Brazil and at Maracana. “All Argentines want to see us succeed in Brazil,” he said.

The goalkeeper added that he knows that Brazil has great power in the attack with players like Neymar, Firmino or Richarlison, but that he is motivated for the final because Argentina has been waiting for a long time for the opportunity to have a rematch and to be able to beat Brazil. in the Maracana in a final, after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa América in 2019. “That is why we are willing to give everything,” he stressed. “We are motivated since we concentrateAt first because we would play the Copa América in the country and that is why it made us feel bad when they decided it would be in Brazil. But we took it well, we made many trips, it was very exhausting, it was 45 days of traveling and working together, and that gave us reasons and will give us strength for tomorrow’s game, “he said.