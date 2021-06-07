Scaloni is used to iron marks on Messi | Excelsior

BARRANQUILLA

Argentina always hopes that Lionel Messi will be marked with two or three players Without giving him respite, DT Lionel Scaloni admitted on Monday, when analyzing Tuesday’s match against Colombia in Barranquilla for the eighth date of the South American World Cup for Qatar-2022.

Leo’s matches are with two or three rivals following him, watching him so that he does not receive and marking the passing line. We are used to it, “he said at a virtual press conference, consulted about statements by Colombian footballers who anticipate severe marking and” harassment “of the historic Albiceleste striker (72 goals).

Colombian defender Davinson Sánchez has stated: “When you face players like Lionel, you are going to do a lot of things to try to stop him.”

After Albiceleste’s 1-1 draw with Chile on Thursday in Santiago del Estero for the seventh date, Scaloni admitted that he could have a five-man line in the background. “We will try to be flexible,” he said.

Colombia comes from beating Peru 3-0 in Lima. It is sixth in the table, with seven units, outside the qualifying table of four direct passes and a fifth for the repechage.

Argentina adds 11 points, behind the leader Brazil, with 15. The fifth and sixth dates are pending to be played.

Scaloni assured that he has “the idea” of the game but that the team will define it in the last training session.

About the positive covid-19 of goalkeeper Franco Armani, who could not travel, said that it bothers him “quite a lot” and that it is “a difficult and complex situation”, without knowing “when he will be able to play.”

Before Chile, Emiliano Martínez, a candidate to continue in the position, occupied the arch.

Asked if Nicolás Otamendi will start again, he only commented that “he is an interesting player, of hierarchy, who has always performed and is an option.”

Colombia is a great team, a great team, with a coach (Reinaldo Rueda) who does interesting things, “he said.

Faced with questions about the Copa América in Brazil, which starts on Sunday, he said that “there is nothing to add” about the confirmation that Argentina will participate, although he highlighted the permission for it to be based on the Ezeiza property (south of Buenos Aires), before and after each game, which “is essential for precaution and health, it is the best and everything much more controlled.”

They asked him what he thought about the presence of the public at the Barranquilla Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday and he replied that it seemed “strange” to him, but that he hoped that “health measures for all” would be taken.

cmb

