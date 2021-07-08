“Scaloni is an enlightened one of God”

07/07/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

Lionel Scaloni is being one of the undisputed protagonists of the Copa América. Despite not having experience in the footballing elite – until now he had acted as Sampaoli’s second coach both in Sevilla and in the Argentine national team – the former Lazio player has shown that the position is not too big for him, managing to captained La Albiceleste until the final of the championship.

Ariel Ortega, better known as ‘El Burrito’ Ortega, has spoken with TyC Sports about Scaloni’s role in the Argentine national team. “What do I think of the Scaloni cycle? It is just beginning. It is difficult because the demand is permanent … He is enlightened by God, because the first team he had to lead was the Argentine National Team. No person in the world got what happened to him. It is something beautiful, they are going to criticize him for better and for worse, but he has yet to prove many things.

Despite leaving out the call to players of the stature of Dybala, so far the games are giving the reason to Scaloni. “He has chosen players who are appearing and that is good, but he has to contribute more to the National Teamn. They have many players to choose from, and Argentina has enormous potential. That’s why he’s going to demand it all the time. “