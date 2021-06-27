Scaloni confirms Messi’s presence against Bolivia

06/27/2021 at 11:40 PM CEST

The albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloni confirmed the team that will face Bolivia tomorrow at 9pm in Brazil (2am in Spain) for the closure of Group A of the Cup: “The team is confirmed: we are going with Armani, Montiel, Pezzella, L. Martínez, Acuña, G. Rodríguez, Palacios, A. Gómez, A. Correa, Messi and Agüero“.

This means that the only player who does not rest in the rotation that the coach will do is Lionel Messi. The rest of the players will take care of them thinking about the match for the quarterfinals, either to give them rest or to avoid having a second yellow that marginalizes them from the decisive matches that are coming.

“In this selection there is only one player who has guaranteed ownership and everyone knows who he is. The rest have to earn it. We have our base and many represented us in the best way and continued in the team. It is important that they continue to show match by match and that they do not relax. I made that clear the first day, they know it very well. We decided for the good of the team and not for the individual good, “explained the DT.

Y He referred to Brazil, the favorite to win the Copa América since he won the three games he played and has nine goals in favor and only one against. “We feel neither relief nor tranquility. We are certain that anyone who touches us in the quarterfinals, and if we make it to the semis, it will be difficult. The conditions of this Cup are different from other editions and the difficulty is everywhere. I do not know if Brazil is a step above, “he admitted.

And he surprised by remembering the last victory of the Albiceleste against the Canarinha, which was in a friendly: “The last game that Brazil lost was with Argentina. It was very even in Arabia with two teams so powerful anything can happen. We can play a good game if we play with them. Brazil struggled to win, but it is a consolidated team that has had the same coach for a long time. We must not rule out anything and less in this Copa América & rdquor ;.

On Lionel Messi’s intentions to strike at this Copa América, Scaloni said that “We believe that we can give war to all the teams and compete to the maximum. We are convinced that the path is this, we are fine and we will finish in the best way to face what is coming & rdquor ;.