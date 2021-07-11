Scaloni and Tite, with everything for the Copa América

07/11/2021 at 01:04 CEST

Argentina and Brazil dispute this morning from Saturday to Sunday the great classic of South American football, a final of the Copa América that is exciting. Messi, the best player in the tournament so far, needs to eat his first title with the Albiceleste team.

To lift the Copa América, yes, he will have to overcome the Brazil of his former teammate and friend Neymar. The PSG player has also been, by far, the best Canarinha footballer in this tournament and reaches the grand final ready to mark ground.

Both will be the leaders of two teams that come out with their best clothes. Scaloni and Tite bet on their most faithful warriors for the great final battle. Only victory is worth.

This is Argentina’s eleven: Emi Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro and Di María.

Brazil, for its part, presents the following lineup: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Lodi; Fred, Casemiro; Everton, Paquetá, Neymar; Richarlison.