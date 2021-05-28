Scaleups, the great pending account of startups in Spain

The issue of scaleups is becoming the pending subject of entrepreneurship in Spain. The metrics in terms of financing and creation of startups have exceeded 2020 with a note despite the ravages of the pandemic. The data from early 2021, which still does not include the Glovo round, point to a record year in financing rounds for Spanish technology companies. However, within this ecosystem that has positioned itself as one of the objectives of the Government plan under the program of Spain Entrepreneurial Nation, the need arises to face the search for growth of a specific group of startups.

Against all regulations in the sector, Fundación Innovación Bankinter, Endeavor and the entrepreneurial arm of Telefónica, Wayra, have announced the closing of the first call in Spain for a scaleup program, Scaleup Spain Network. And it is the closure because the management of the process has been carried out in the more absolute silence. Perhaps because of the context in which the program to create scaleups was developed, or because it was a test to see its potential, the selection and gestation have only been counted when they have come to term. In any case, and now yes, the initiative has already convened its second edition to which may present startups that want to take their business one step further.

“In Spain, more scaleups are needed”, explains Juan Moreno Bau, general director of Fundación Innovación Bankinter, “it is a sector that has to start receiving more attention in Spain so that they are prepared to anticipate the challenges they will experience in the future” .

Support but not funding for scaleups

The terms and conditions are clear: it is not an acceleration program and there is no money involved. It does not consist of financing, only a mentoring process to solve problems that affect growing companies. In fact, one of the requirements to enter the process, they explain, is have raised at least 1 million euros financing, or having billed an equal amount, as well as having growth figures of 60% per year. Nor is it a search for new investors, it is just a network of contact with companies that go through the same process at the same time. “One of the objectives is to create a network of mentors and trust to work in the future,” explains Paloma Castellano, director of Wayra Madrid.

Despite everything, during these months, the companies they have increased their templates to a total (among all) of almost 400 employees and have achieved a total of 14 million euros in financing (that has been published) that is added to the global of 21 million euros.

As we say, for the first call of the scaleup program, the selection was based on picking up the phone. “The scaleup leaders are special, we saw that they had the potential to take their company to a high impact level,” adds Antonio Iglesias, CEO of Endeavor Spain. Or what is the same, the dyes of becoming companies that join the group of unicorns in Spain.

Found within Wayra and Endeavor, as well as the profiles that had passed through the hands of Bankinter, or the startups that the selection team had identified in the ecosystem. A total of 11 startups among which are Genially, Landbot, Snippet dedicated to the personalization of messages on the networks, or RatePower. Also cybersecurity issues with Countercraf or WiFi technology with Galgus. Points in common? Many of them have seen in the United States, as we already spoke with Genially from Granada, their short- or medium-term objective.

