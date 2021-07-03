Scale Ferraris identical to those in real life

Amalgam is a British manufacturer of scale car replicas. Now and taking advantage of the solid commercial relationship it maintains with Ferrari For more than 20 years, with many of its models already in stock, it has offered those who buy a new Ferrari a second -smaller- version of their real vehicle.

Gallery: Attention to detail, is the premise that characterizes Amalgam models.

This new effort by society gives Ferrari buyers the option of having their model in scale. with the same specs of the real car, even in colors, materials and finishes.

Photos: Amalgam reproductions are exact down to the materials and details.

Amalgam models are not small. There are them in 1: 1 scale for the Formula 1 rudder replicas and in 1: 4 size they have Formula 1 rudders and cars. The other Ferrari products have 1: 8, 1:12 and 1:18 scale. Fully customized 1:12 scale copies are offered through Ferrari dealers. The 1: 8 size replicas are sold directly by Amalgam, without customizations and with prices between 8 and 15 thousand dollars.

