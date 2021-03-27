Scabies with contempt, mortifies – Diario16

Sometimes the worst thing is not the crime but the prelude to the crime. At the beginning of this month of March, the air traffic controllers of civil traffic in Gran Canaria found that countless unidentified flights appeared on their screens in the area to the north of the Canary Islands, for which they are responsible for the safety of the flights. And it was neither a virus nor a computer attack. They were the planes of the US nuclear aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower, the flagship ship of the superpower’s naval might.

The usual thing is that the air control services in the area are notified of the planned activity of military flights with the details of the times and the occupation of the heights during the exercises, all with the obvious objective of not interfering in civil flights , nor generate concern for the air traffic control system, as explained by José Luis Feliú, spokesman for the Union of Air Traffic Controllers (USCA) in the Canary Islands.

Maneuvers without warning

But the US naval force began its particular air exercises without prior notice as it passed through the north of the Canary Islands, which has caused difficulties for controllers and airlines flying to and from the islands. Incidents due to the US delay in reporting in advance in compliance with international standards of giving advance notice of its air activities in the area. It is clearly, on the part of the United States, a contempt for Spanish sovereignty, carried out by a so-called “close ally”.

The aircraft carrier, weighing almost 100,000 tons and capable of carrying 90 combat aircraft, and which passed just 50 miles off the north coast of the island of La Palma, was heading towards Morocco. And he was accompanied by two cruisers and five missile destroyers, whose military personnel numbered 5,000, to carry out a joint military exercise with the Moroccan navy – between the Canary Islands and Morocco called Lightning Handshake 2021 (in Spanish, sudden handshake) – that participated only with a frigate, two F-16 fighters and two F-5. and a helicopter.

The destroyer USS Porter also joined the naval exercises from the Spanish base of Rota – although it only has its stable base there with the aim of collaborating in the NATO Anti-Missile Shield, but the US is allowed to use these ships for other missions, such as attack with missiles a Syrian regime base in 2017-, to which it has been added that, after the maneuvers, two other destroyers without base in Rota made a stop there. Another step in degrading us.

Military unit

Trump – 40 days before having to leave the White House – decided that the United States recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. And Biden has not only not changed such a decision that faces the UN resolution – which demands a referendum so that the Sahrawis are the ones who decide on their future – but he has also continued the policy of support to Morocco with these naval operations. .

These maneuvers are carried out at a serious political moment because, in the face of Moroccan aggressive activities, last November the Polisario Front declared a state of war and, since then, Moroccan military attacks and the defensive responses of the forces of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

These maneuvers with Morocco accompanied by these displays of contempt for Spain coincide with the period of six months prior to the expiration – next May 21 after eight years of validity – of the defense agreement in the United States and military Spain, which will be extended by one year, because article 69 of the agreement will be applied – by which if neither party communicates in writing six months in advance of its intention to report it, and neither Spain nor the United States have done so – it is extended automatically for a period of one year.

A code of silence

The sinister “sudden handshake” from Washington to Rabat and its offensive characteristics for Spain has not been news in the major national media. Only in the Canary Islands has the press echoed social concern for such maneuvers. This silence again points to the existence of a ‘red code’. It is not something palpable, it is not written in any book or military regulation, but it applies to everything related to the military affairs of Spain with the American superpower.

Because there is a ‘code red’ that works more and more dangerously. In our country, the greater participation in the North American military structure through NATO, the consequent jump in military expenditures and the role that American military bases play have been happening almost without being mentioned neither by the main political forces nor by the great media. That is, they apply the code.

Zapatero ended his term by authorizing the installation of the US missile shield in Rota. Rajoy continued when he came to the government in 2012 and Cospedal en Defensa took more steps. And the current coalition government remains silent on the “road map.” And all this without opening a national debate on a subject of vital importance for the life and security of the Spanish.

