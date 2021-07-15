Scabies threatens the Hispanic goat herd in the Valencian Community

07/15/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The Conselleria de Transición Ecológica de la Generalitat Valenciana has organized support brigades for the owners of hunting grounds to hedge scabies spread in goats, a disease that mainly affects the Ports region, as well as l’Alt Maestrat and l’Alcalatén, to a lesser extent.

The regional secretary for Ecological Transition, Paula Tuzón, has visited this week Castellón, the main affected province, where he has explained the reinforcement actions of the Conselleria to provide support to hunting owners and holders to stop the spread of the disease.

Tuzón explains that the Valencian Community has, since 2015, a Action protocol against sarcoptic mange in the goat hut, whose detection in the north of Castellón dates from the beginning of 2019.

The condition of the disease, which ranges between 60% of the specimens and specific cases depending on the area, led the autonomous administration to implement four lines of measures aimed at strengthening coordination, information, hunting management and monitoring of populations.

Three new hunter support brigades

This scenario is part of the launch of three new brigades in Morella, Sant Mateu and Atzeneta to supervise the application of the protocol on the ground. The service will support hunters in the tSampling of samples, distribution of medicated feed, conducting censuses and removal of dead animals.

“From the Administration we see ourselves in the need to act in a subsidiary way. As far as the private part does not go, in this case, we need to reinforce the public part& rdquor ;, underlines the regional secretary, referring to the limited participation of the owners of the hunting reserves included in the radius of action.

The Hunting Law reserves the obligations of management of hunting areas to their owners, also in terms of the appearance of diseases. In this case, it includes compulsory communication, the distribution of treatment and the abatement, for health reasons, of suspicious specimens.

These demands have the assistance and collaboration of Transición Ecológica through the free dispensing of the feed, the distribution of kits for sampling, the increase in quotas and the simplification of the protocol depending on the holder. To all of them are now added the reinforcement brigades, with a budget of 130,000 euros.

The goats are disappearing little by little

The Association of Rural Owners for Forest Management and Environmental Conservation (Aproca) denounces that the resources implemented to combat scabies in the goat herd have not given the expected result so far, while little by little the goats are disappearing.

A problem from which the economy generated by hunting in the interior does not escape. “Preserves that very recently were benchmarks in quantity of animals and quality of trophies, those that the hunter seeks and for which he pays significant amounts of money, today are not even the shadow of what they were a few years ago & rdquor ;, they warn.

In this sense, in the opinion of the College of Veterinarians of Castellón (Covetcas) so far, the incidence of this parasitic disease does not threaten the livestock farms that, thanks to the veterinarians of ADS (Agrupación de Defensa Sanitaria), are sanitized but if it is not stopped in the medium term, the demographic lack of control of these wild animals could facilitate the spread of other more threatening diseases.

This would be the case, in sheep and goats, of zoonoses such as tuberculosis or brucellosis and diseases such as agalactia or caprine arthritis encephalitis (CAE), with rates of morbidity and mortality much higher than scabies.

Wild boar overpopulation, a risk factor

Similarly, the overpopulation of wild boars is a risk factor against African swine fever (ASF), which is already present in nine European states and whose outbreaks threaten the Franco-Belgian border.

According to the informative portal Ciencia y Caza, Sarcoptic mange is one of the parasitic diseases with the greatest impact on wildlife in general and on many game species in particular. It is a highly contagious zoonosis (it can affect people) caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite.

Scabies It is present in practically the whole world and, in addition to goats, it can affect a multitude of species, including humans. Among the affected species are goats, pigs, sheep and cows, as well as wildlife, ibex, chamois, ruff (gregarious ungulates) and the fox. Deer, rabbits, mustelids, wolves or lynx, among others, can also suffer from the disease.

Although its spread is worldwide and can affect a multitude of species, some are especially sensitive, and may appear epidemic outbreaks.

In the case of the Iberian Peninsula, there are some that have emerged in populations of ibex and chamois on the Cantabrian coast and even some that affect carnivores such as the fox or the Iberian wolf itself in some regions.

The wild rabbit, very sensitive to scabies

The wild rabbit is also a very sensitive species that can suffer greatly from the impact of this disease.

The female mite burrows galleries in the corneal layer of the skin where it lays its eggs, causing processes of inflammation and intense itching.

Later it evolves into areas with alopecia (without hair). Generally, the symptoms appear in certain areas of the skin (elbows, ears, ventral part of the abdomen) spreading as the disease progresses.

There are different degrees depending on the affected skin surface, which can cause the death of affected animals when the process becomes generalized.

When epidemic outbreaks occur, high mortalities can appear in the affected populations until, finally, they stabilize (self-limiting nature of the disease).

The reasons for the appearance of these outbreaks are, among others, the gregarious nature of the species and high population densities that facilitate spread.

Information on Sarcoptic Mange: https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/scabies/

It may interest you: The plague of the black fly and its powerful bite is spreading through Spain