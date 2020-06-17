The Freiburg won 2-1 against Hertha during the match held this Tuesday at the Schwarzwald-Stadion. The SC Freiburg He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last match played against VfL Wolfsburg. Regarding the visiting team, the Hertha BSC he was defeated 1-4 in the last game he played against Eintracht Frankfurt. After the result obtained, the Freiburg team is seventh, while the Hertha is eleventh at the end of the match.

06/16/2020

Act at 22:38

CEST

SPORT.es

During the first part there were no goals from any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the first half, the goal came for the Freiburg team, who went ahead with a Tap in the 61st minute. However, the Blue and Whites’ team managed to equalize, establishing the 1-1 through a goal from the penalty spot of Ibiševi¿ at 66 minutes. The SC Freiburg thanks to a goal of Petersen in the 71st minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the footballers of the Freiburg who entered the party were Petersen, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Haberer, Franz and Schlotterbeck replacing Sallai, Waldschmidt, Höfler, Koch and Tap, while the changes in Hertha were Esswein and Matheus Cunha, who entered to replace Plattenhardt and Gruji.

In the match there were a total of two yellow cards only for the blue and white team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Torunarigha and Darida.

With this defeat, after the match ended, the Hertha BSC It was ranked eleventh in the table with 38 points. The SC Freiburg, meanwhile, reached seventh place with 45 points.

The next Bundesliga commitment to the SC Freiburg it’s against him Bayern München, Meanwhile he Hertha BSC will face Bayern Leverkusen.

Data sheetSC Freiburg:Schwolow, Heintz, Lienhart, Günter, Schmid, Höfler (Haberer, min. 83), Koch (Frantz, min. 83), Griffin (Schlotterbeck, min. 93), Sallai (Petersen, min. 61), Höler and Waldschmidt ( Kwon Chang-Hoon, min. 82)Hertha BSC:Jarstein, Torunarigha, Stark, Plattenhardt (Esswein, min. 82), Pekarik, Gruji¿ (Matheus Cunha, min. 83), Maier, Piatek, Darida, Lukebakio and Ibiševi¿Stadium:Schwarzwald-StadionGoals:Grifo (1-0, min. 61), Ibiševi¿ (1-1, min. 66) and Petersen (2-1, min. 71)