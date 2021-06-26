SBTi approves Cellnex’s emission reduction targets | News | Infrastructures

Cellnex reinforces its commitment to the fight against climate change by setting specific targets and milestones for the reduction of emissions validated by the Science Based Targets initative (SBTi).

This initiative, aligned with the Paris Agreement, aims to help set science-based strategies against climate change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Pursues limit global warming to well below 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels and continue efforts to limit warming to 1.5 ° C.

The SBTi approves Cellnex’s emission reduction targets.

In this sense, Cellnex reaffirms the commitment acquired in 2019 with ‘Business Ambition for 1.5 ° C’, and in accordance with the objectives approved by SBTi, commits to:

• Reduce emissions of scope 1 and 2 of Greenhouse Gases (GHG), as well as scope 3 of energy sources from fossil fuels by 70% in 2030 taking 2020 as the base year.

• It also undertakes to increase the supply of electricity from renewable sources from 0% in 2020 to 100% in 2025.

• Cellnex finally commits to reduce by 21% in 2025, with 2020 as the base year, the scope 3 emissions generated by the purchase of products, services and capital goods.

The transition towards a low-carbon economy is one of the lines of action of the company’s Strategic Sustainability Plan, aimed, among other objectives, at mitigating the impact that the company’s activity may have on climate change.